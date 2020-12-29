iAfrica

EU Unanimously Endorses Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

European Union Chief negotiator Michel Barnier, centre, carries a binder of the Brexit trade deal during a special meeting of Coreper, at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 25, 2020

The European Union has endorsed the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain set to go into effect on January 1.

“Green light. EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement,” said spokesman Sebastian Fischer of Germany, which currently holds the EU presidency.

The deal, announced last Thursday, still must be retrospectively ratified by the European Parliament, which is expected in late February.

The approval provisionally allows tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after the country officially leaves the EU single market on New Year’s Day.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU member states met in Brussels on Monday to approve the accord.

Britain’s parliament is expected to approve it on Wednesday.

VOA News

