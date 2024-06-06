EU to Sanction Six Military Figures for their Role in Sudan War

The EU will likely impose sanctions on six Sudanese military figures who are fueling the ongoing conflict in Darfur, according to European diplomats with knowledge of the matter. EU foreign ministers are expected to approve the sanctions later this month, targeting three individuals from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and three from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans for the six persons and follows earlier sanctions on military equipment companies controlled by RSF and SAF. Since the conflict began in April 2023, over 9 million people have been displaced in what the UN has called the world’s largest displacement crisis. The situation in El Fasher, North Darfur, is dire, with heavy fighting in and around the city which has a population of 1.5 million people. The EU’s move follows criticism by human rights organizations which have accused it of being slow to act.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN