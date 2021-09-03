EU To Return Millions Of COVID-19 Vaccines Imported From SA

The EU will return millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses imported from South Africa.

It comes after an agreement between European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Local company, Aspen Pharmacare, had a contract with J&J to fill-and-finish its vaccine.

But under the contract, South Africa was required to waive its right to impose export restrictions on doses and this saw Aspen exporting millions of doses to Europe.

The contract has now been converted to a licence agreement.

J&J is relinquishing control over where the doses should go.

Aspen says the vaccines will now be distributed in Africa.

Share with your network!