EU to Pull Troops Out from Niger by June 30

The European Union announced it will end its military mission in Niger by June 30, citing the country’s political instability under its junta-led government. Established in 2022, the mission involved 50-100 European troops assisting with logistics and infrastructure in Niger’s fight against insurgents that have wreaked havoc on the country, killing thousands and displacing millions. One of the world’s poorest nations, the West African country experienced a coup in 2023, leading to a shift in its alliances. The new military rulers have pushed out French and American forces while strengthening ties with Russia. The EU’s decision reflects the challenges in maintaining partnerships in a region plagued by political upheaval and security threats, and the departure of its troops will be followed by that of US forces.

SOURCE: REUTERS