Sat. Jan 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Etzebeth To Face Trial Over Abuse Case – SAHRC

South African lock Eben Etzebeth in action for Toulon. AFP/File / REMY GABALDA

23 mins ago 1 min read

South Africa’s human rights watchdog Friday said World Cup-winning Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will face charges of alleged assault and verbal racial abuse.

The 28-year-old, who previously captained the Springboks, was accused of using racist slurs against four men in August and pointing a gun at one of them in the coastal town of Langebaan, about 120 kilometres (74 miles) north of Cape Town.

The four are seeking more than a million rand ($70,000) in compensation.

Etzebeth had tried to get the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to drop the case in a separate court.

But on Friday, SAHRC said the matter would “proceed to the Equality Court to reach finality in a more expeditious and amicable manner” referring to specialised courts that hear cases on hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment.

“Both Mr Etzebeth and the commission are confident that this would be in the best interests of all parties involved,” the SAHRC, said in a statement.

The lock, capped 82 times, was in the South Africa squad that won the World Cup in Japan in November. He has maintained his innocence in the case.

AFP

