Eto’o Joins the Presidential Race

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o is to stand as a candidate in the race for the presidency of his country’s football federation (Fecafoot). The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star made the announcement on his social media pages on Tuesday evening, saying he had taken the decision “out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football.” “Time is running out. Waiting is not an option. It is time to rebuild our football,” Eto’o said. The delayed Fecafoot elections are expected to take place on 11 December, with the Africa Cup of Nations set to start in Cameroon on 9 January. Fecafoot has not announced when it will release the final list of eligible candidates who can run for the presidency. Eto’o, 40, had an illustrious playing career, winning domestic and European titles in both Spain and Italy. The four-time African player of the year is his country’s record scorer with 56 goals in 118 games and also enjoyed brief stints in the English Premier League with Chelsea and Everton, ending his playing career in Qatar.SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!