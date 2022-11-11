iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

2 hours ago 1 min read

On November 2, representatives of the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to a cessation of hostilities after peace talks led by the African Union (AU) in South Africa.

That agreement, on the eve of the second anniversary of the war, brought an end to a conflict that began after Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into the northern region of Tigray in November 2020. Both sides are currently in the process of implementing the points agreed to in the peace agreement.

SOURCE: AlJazeera

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

2 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

2 hours ago
1 min read

Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

2 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

16 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

16 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

4 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

2 hours ago

Share