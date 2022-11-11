Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

On November 2, representatives of the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to a cessation of hostilities after peace talks led by the African Union (AU) in South Africa.
That agreement, on the eve of the second anniversary of the war, brought an end to a conflict that began after Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into the northern region of Tigray in November 2020. Both sides are currently in the process of implementing the points agreed to in the peace agreement.
SOURCE: AlJazeera
