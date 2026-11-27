Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the sovereign fund that controls the country’s biggest state companies, has committed $10 million to a programme letting local startups test their technology inside enterprises including Ethiopian Airlines and the national power grid — with a path to becoming paying suppliers.

Kama Ethiopia, launched on 26 November with tech accelerator ALX Ethiopia, opens eight state enterprises to Ethiopian founders, engineers and researchers to tackle 21 specific operational problems. Applications for the first cohort close on 7 January 2027.

Proof before you buy

Each enterprise defines its problem and measurable targets up front. Selected startups then run 12-week pilots inside live operations, with funding released only when agreed milestones are verified. If a pilot succeeds, the enterprise can buy and scale the solution; if not, it walks away.

The challenges fall into five areas: predictive monitoring and maintenance; faster digital onboarding and customer service; alternative credit scoring and lending; logistics and cross-border payments; and local manufacturing, including affordable farm machinery. Examples include tracking connecting baggage for Ethiopian Airlines, spotting grid faults and overloaded transformers before they burn out, and turning digital-ID and mobile-money records into credit scores.

Unusually, the programme is open to solo founders and researchers without a registered company or finished product.

Why it matters

Ethiopia’s state enterprises have historically bought from established foreign vendors through slow international tenders; startups’ share of public procurement has been below 0.1%. Those imports cost scarce foreign currency — Ethio telecom has said its foreign-exchange needs for 2025/26 exceed $1 billion, with more than $300 million in projects delayed. Since Ethiopia floated the birr in 2024, imported technology has become far more expensive in local terms.

EIH oversees more than 40 state enterprises, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on launch day that its assets have grown to 9 trillion birr, from 2.6 trillion a few years ago.

Open questions

$10 million is small relative to the enterprises involved. The programme’s success will depend on whether successful pilots turn into repeat commercial contracts, and on managing 21 live pilots transparently. EIH has not said how the money will be split across cohorts, what happens after the pilot phase, or who will own intellectual property developed during pilots.