Ethiopia’s Largest Bank Recovers almost Three-quarters of the Money it Lost in a Glitch

Abe Sano, head of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) said on Tuesday about $10m has been recovered. Thousands of customers returned the cash voluntarily. Mr Sano warned those who had not will face criminal charges. Most of the money was withdrawn by university students. At least three universities released statements advising students to return any money not belonging to them that they may have taken from the bank. Initial reports said that more than $40m was lost in the technical glitch. The bank has not never explained exactly what the problem was, but the CBE said the glitch was not the result of a cyber-attack and that customers should not be worried as their personal accounts were intact. A CBE employee told the BBC it was harder to find money transferred to other banks than to trace sums moved to another CBE account. A total of 490,000 transactions were made before CBE realised there was a problem. More than 38 million people hold accounts at the CBE, which was established 82 years ago.

SOURCE: INVESTING.COM