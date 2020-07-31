iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has unveiled a locally-assembled electric car from Marathon Motor, a joint venture between Korean auto giant Hyundai and Haile Gebreselassie, most famous for his achievements as a long-distance runner. The prime minister’s office said that the project came about after Mr Abiy convinced Hyundai’s CEO to establish an electric car assembly plant. The plant, which opened in March, has a capacity to produce 10,000 cars a year. It is, however, unclear if the cars are meant for the local market or for export. Fully battery operated and with no emissions, the electric car does not require charging at terminals, and can rather be charged anywhere. The Prime Minister says that such investments supported the country’s climate resilience and greening ambitions. “No emission cars can help reduce pollution,” he tweeted.

SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

10 mins ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

14 mins ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

18 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

24 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

29 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

34 mins ago
1 min read

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

41 mins ago
1 min read

South African SMEs Find themselves in the Cold

46 mins ago
1 min read

The Nature of the China-Africa Relationship is Set to Change for Good

53 mins ago
1 min read

A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

1 day ago
1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

10 mins ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

14 mins ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

18 mins ago