iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ethiopians Displaced by War, Weary to Go Home

2 hours ago 1 min read

Some of the more than 70,000 Ethiopians who fled to Sudan during the two-year war in the Tigray region are hoping to return home soon, as a November peace deal between Ethiopian federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be holding. However, many of those refugees are skeptical the peace will last. Rights groups say hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans were pushed out of their homes in what amounts to ethnic cleansing — a notion that Ethiopian authorities reject. Even if their safety was guaranteed, it’s not clear what Tigrayan refugees like Tesfai would have left if they returned home. Tesfai worked as a grocer in Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, but says his shop was looted during the war. The United Nations in October estimated half a million Ethiopians have died from conflict, hunger, disease, and lack of medical care during the war.

SOURCE:VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Eritrean Fugitive Accused of being “the World’s most Wanted” People Smuggler Arrested

2 hours ago
1 min read

Presidential Elections in Africa Set for 2023

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Will Soon Face Restrictions on Cash Withdrawals

2 hours ago
1 min read

Good News for Africans Who Fought in the French Army

2 hours ago
1 min read

An Appeal to Kigali

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Final Economic Lap Saw a Boost in its Charm amongst Foreign Investors

2 hours ago
1 min read

Dealing with Luanda’s Plastic Problem

2 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Biblical Gifts from the Nativity is Sowing the Seeds of Destruction of the other Two

2 hours ago
1 min read

The 2023 List of the 100 Most Reputable Africans

2 days ago
1 min read

Malawi’s Delicate Balance between Protection of Life and Continuity of Learning during Cholera Outbreak

2 days ago
1 min read

Buhari Signs the 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law in Time for the End of His Term

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan Lifts Six-year Ban on Political Rallies

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa

7 seconds ago
1 min read

ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy

6 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 3, 4 Load Shedding Pattern To Continue Indefinitely – Eskom

11 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Residents Warned Of Online Housing Scam

19 mins ago

Share