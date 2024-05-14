Ethiopian Women Face Huge Levels of Targeted Cyber-bullying

A research led by the Center for Information Resilience has discovered that most Ethiopian women face targeted abuse and hate speech on Facebook, Telegram, and X. According to the report, the impact of the cyber-bullying is so strong that many of these women will rather stay away from all forms of public life, both online and offline, than risk experiencing it. The study discovered over 2,000 hateful words in English and three Ethiopian languages – Amharic, Tigrigna, Afan Oromo, used against women. Felicity Mulford, an editor and researcher at CIR, believes the study’s finding can be used by human’s rights advocates as well as women rights advocates in their advocacy.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS