iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ethiopian Troops Recapture Historic Town of Lalibela

41 seconds ago 1 min read

This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had made a “strategic withdrawal” from certain areas. Lalibela, famous for its rock-hewn churches, was captured by the rebels in August. It is a Unesco world heritage site in Ethiopia’s Amhara region and was a popular tourist destination before the civil war broke out in Ethiopia last year. The conflict started in the northern Tigray region, and later engulfed other parts of Ethiopia as the TPLF launched an offensive to reach Addis Ababa in the south and the border with Djibouti in the east, which is crucial for getting supplies to landlocked Ethiopia. Fears of the rebels advancing on Addis Ababa led several countries, including the US and UK, to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia last month. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently visiting Ethiopia. He is expected to meet Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, who has taken charge of the day-to-day running of government while Mr Abiy is on the battlefield.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Providing Uniform Vaccine Access to Africans and Equitable Pricing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Research in the Congo Basin is Filling in Important Pieces of the Complex HIV Puzzle

5 mins ago
1 min read

Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Jews Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

Historical Rhino Transfer Goes Successfully

2 days ago
1 min read

A Triumph for Gay Rights in Botswana

2 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Climate of “Negative Peace” in Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s New Mobile Levy has been Criticized as Retrogressive

2 days ago
1 min read

More Strains Emerge Originating from Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Louis Vuitton Group Announces Death of Ghanaian Head Designer

2 days ago
1 min read

New Covid Variant Disrupts Plans for an African Investment Summit

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Recapture Historic Town of Lalibela

41 seconds ago
1 min read

Providing Uniform Vaccine Access to Africans and Equitable Pricing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Research in the Congo Basin is Filling in Important Pieces of the Complex HIV Puzzle

5 mins ago
4 min read

Visit Stellenbosch: Tourism Entrepreneurs At The Heart Of Visit Stellenbosch’s Recovery Plan

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer