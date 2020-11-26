Ethiopian Troops Make Final Push

Prime Minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned the city’s half-million residents to stay indoors and disarm. The military offensive “has reached its final stage” after three weeks of fighting, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said. That means tanks and other weaponry can close in on Mekele, whose residents were warned of “no mercy” if they didn’t move away from the defiant Tigray leaders in time. That caused international alarm as rights groups said such wording could violate international law and put civilians in further danger. “We will take utmost care to protect civilians,” Abiy’s statement said. It also asserted that thousands of Tigray militia and Special Forces surrendered during the 72-hour period. Abiy’s office for the first time did say a “humanitarian access route” would open under the management of the country’s Ministry of Peace, with no details. It also said distribution of supplies has begun in areas of Tigray now under government control.
SOURCE: AP NEWS
More Stories
Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany
Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?
Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech
Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona
A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day
The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk
Human-elephant Conflict Remains an Important Issue across Africa
South Africa Mourns Victims of its Double Pandemic
A Scramble to Save Zimbabwean Lives
Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt
Remote Work Solution for African Firms
Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt