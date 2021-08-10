iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ethiopian Peace Laureate’s Call to War

22 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has issued a call for all eligible civilians to join the armed forces as fighting raged in multiple regions of Africa’s second-most populous nation. The call on Tuesday by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader represented the further crumbling of the unilateral ceasefire his government declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray or the abandonment of the ceasefire altogether. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR said it had regained access to two Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray for the first time since July 13, warning of the dire conditions facing the 23,000 people living there. Although aid deliveries resumed on August 5, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva that access to the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps continues to be “limited by a complex and fluid security situation”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

6 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

7 mins ago
1 min read

Impact Design is a Relatively New Concept in Africa: She’s Helping it Pick Up Speed

9 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco Scales Up Covid-19 Vaccinations by Going Digital

13 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Killed Battling Algerian Blaze

14 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Alarm in Kenya as Number of Suicides Rise

15 mins ago
1 min read

First Case of an Ebola-like Virus in West Africa

18 mins ago
1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

3 days ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

3 days ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

6 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

7 mins ago