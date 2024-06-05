Ethiopian Forces Likely Committed Genocide During Tigray War

A new report by the US-based New Lines Institute concludes there is compelling evidence that Ethiopian forces committed genocidal acts during the Tigray war. The 120-page draft cites multiple independent sources indicating that Ethiopian and its allies engaged in “acts constituting the crime of genocide” from 2020 to 2022. It stated that Ethiopian forces had an intent to destroy Tigrayans as an ethnic group and employed mass killings and starvation tactics, among others, as tools toward this end. The Tigray war began in November 2020, with the Ethiopian military moving into the northern region following its government’s bid for autonomy. The conflict, which formally ended in November 2022, resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread accusations of atrocities from both sides, including massacres and rape. The report aligns with UN findings, and calls for Ethiopia to be brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) despite its denial of war crimes.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA