Thu. Jun 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ethiopian Diaspora in the US Create Safety Net for Families Affected by Lockdown

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A scheme being administered by an Addis Ababa doctor that links sponsors with local families impoverished by the epidemic. Bilal Shukur, the doctor who helped launch the “My Family” programme in May has connected 900 beneficiaries to sponsors in the US. Sponsors can be individuals or organisations, and are encouraged to provide beneficiaries with psychological as well as financial support. Ethiopia, like many African nations, has no social security system. No job means no food and, while the medical impact of the coronavirus has been relatively contained there with around 5,000 cases and 78 deaths, many more families have been left destitute by the economic slowdown it has caused. So for just under $60 per month that the sponsors provide can mean the difference between starvation and survival.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

ICC Chief Prosecutor Hopes for Justice in Sudan

13 mins ago
1 min read

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Challenges the IMF to Use Reserves to Help Africa

19 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Lauded for its Transparency

23 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Wins Battle Against Ebola, but the War Isn’t Over

25 mins ago
1 min read

Accra Mends Relations with Abuja

27 mins ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Africa’s Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Intact as Economies Display Their Resilience

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Diaspora in the US Create Safety Net for Families Affected by Lockdown

9 mins ago
1 min read

ICC Chief Prosecutor Hopes for Justice in Sudan

13 mins ago
1 min read

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

17 mins ago