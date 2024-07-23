Ethiopia Landslides Kill Over 200 People

Rescue teams have recovered 157 bodies from two landslides in southern Ethiopia’s Gofa zone, following heavy rains on Sunday and Monday. The search for survivors continues, though the death toll may rise, according to local official Dagmawi Ayele. The victims include both adults and children, with 10 survivors receiving hospital treatment. The initial landslide on Sunday was followed by a second on Monday, which buried rescuers under the mud. The region, located 320km southwest of Addis Ababa, has recently experienced heavy rain and flooding. Climate change, contributing to extreme rainfall, exacerbates the risk of such disasters.

SOURCE: FRANCE 24