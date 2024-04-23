Ethiopia Land Dispute Displaces Close to Thirty Thousand People

The United Nations has estimated that a land dispute in Ethiopia’s Raya Alamata district has left almost 29,000 people homeless. The disputed land borders Ethiopia’s Tigray and Amhara regions with forces from both regions laying claim to it. Fighting broke out over the land last week with Amhara officials accusing Tigray forces of invading the region. While the Tigray denied the accusation, its forces have since mobilized towards some parts of the disputed region. According to the UN, residents of the area require life-saving assistance, including shelter. On the other hand, the US and the UK, as well as five other Western countries, have expressed concern at the fighting and called for de-escalation.

SOURCE: BBC