Ethiopia is One of the Most Popular Cities to Live in for Expats Seeking Luxury and Cheap Living

5 hours ago 1 min read

With a liter of gas sitting right below one dollar, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia is one of the most popular cities to live in for expats seeking luxury and cheap living. The city is known for being a major producer of beverages, plastic, textiles, and food and has grown over the years as a hub for Ethiopian culture and commerce. The rent is 50 percent cheaper than in New York, with a two-bedroom costing about $200 outside of the city. A movie ticket to a mainstream film is only $3.66 compared to a $10 ticket in New York City. A beautiful East African city filled with culture and economic advancement, Addis Ababa is a great destination for inexpensive living in style. 

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

