Ethiopia Invests in Cleaner Air Quality to Improve the Performance of its Athletes

The eastern Africa nation, renowned in world sports for producing some of the best marathoners is now joining regional competitors Kenya and Uganda in investing in air monitoring. Other countries that are leading in the same cause are Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania. The country’s first air sensor has been installed at the Ethiopian Youth Sports Academy (EYSPA) grounds in Addis Ababa, on the margins of the 2023 Annual Congress of East Africa Athletics Region hosted by the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF). The sensor will collect data on carbon emissions, dangerous gases such as ozone and nitrogen oxide and send it to a central data analysis point. The data will be used to inform decisions on the best training time at the tracks and measures to reduce air impurities. Addis Ababa now joins 6,000 other cities across 117 countries around the world that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates are investing in monitoring air quality at sporting events.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
