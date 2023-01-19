iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ethiopia Invests in Cleaner Air Quality to Improve the Performance of its Athletes

29 seconds ago 1 min read

The eastern Africa nation, renowned in world sports for producing some of the best marathoners is now joining regional competitors Kenya and Uganda in investing in air monitoring. Other countries that are leading in the same cause are Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania. The country’s first air sensor has been installed at the Ethiopian Youth Sports Academy (EYSPA) grounds in Addis Ababa, on the margins of the 2023 Annual Congress of East Africa Athletics Region hosted by the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF). The sensor will collect data on carbon emissions, dangerous gases such as ozone and nitrogen oxide and send it to a central data analysis point. The data will be used to inform decisions on the best training time at the tracks and measures to reduce air impurities. Addis Ababa now joins 6,000 other cities across 117 countries around the world that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates are investing in monitoring air quality at sporting events.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

New Treatment Methods Adopted at the Oldest Psychiatric Institution in sub-Saharan Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-president Ordered the Arrest of His Half-brother 

2 mins ago
1 min read

The First Estimate of Peatland Coverage in Angola

7 mins ago
1 min read

Boost in Brazil-Africa Trade under Lula da Silva

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches a Digital LPG Marketplace 

10 mins ago
1 min read

Street Tennis is a New Sport Recently Introduced to Rwandans

20 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

2 days ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

2 days ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana Becomes the Fourth Country to Apply to the G20 Initiative

2 days ago
1 min read

Frantic Search for Missing Burkinabe Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Support for Popular Nigerian Medic after Health Scare

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopia Invests in Cleaner Air Quality to Improve the Performance of its Athletes

30 seconds ago
1 min read

New Treatment Methods Adopted at the Oldest Psychiatric Institution in sub-Saharan Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-president Ordered the Arrest of His Half-brother 

2 mins ago
1 min read

The First Estimate of Peatland Coverage in Angola

7 mins ago

Share