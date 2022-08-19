Ethiopia Calls for a Formal Tigray Ceasefire Agreement to be Reached as Soon as Possible

A committee established in June to explore the possibility of talks with Tigrayan rebels said on Wednesday it had drawn up a “peace proposal” to try to end the war that erupted in November 2020. The announcement came on the same day that the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) described the situation in Tigray as the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world”. The TPLF has long insisted that basic services would have to be restored to the region of six million people before dialogue could begin. Fighting has eased in northern Ethiopia since a truce was declared at the end of March, allowing the resumption of desperately needed international aid convoys to Tigray after a break of three months. Ethiopia’s northernmost region has suffered desperate food shortages and is without access to basic services such as electricity, communications and banking. Ethiopia’s peace committee, meanwhile, said it would submit its peace proposal to the African Union (AU).

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

