eThekwini R100 Rural Flat Tax Slammed

A lobby group representing informal settlement dwellers is slamming eThekwini’s flat tax proposal.
The municipality wants to charge R100 monthly fee for services in rural areas.
It says basic services to these areas have increased due to population growth in recent years.
“Any government that does not really understand extreme poverty under which people are subjected to, mostly in rural communities, would propose such plan,” said S’Bu Zikode from Abahlali Basemjondolo.
