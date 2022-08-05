iAfrica

eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

eThekwini residents will no longer be shielded from Eskom’s rolling blackouts.

The metro had been exempt following deadly floods in April, but this relief has come to an end.

Eskom upgraded power cuts from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Thursday.

