eThekwini Metro Police Accused Of Wrongdoing

eThekwini Metro Police are in hot water following reports of widespread corruption and errant behaviour.

The police have been accused of misconduct, ranging from the appointments of friends to the personal use of EMPD vehicles and even the release of impounded cars without payment.



A leaked forensic investigation report has detailed how EMPD officers have abused the city’s fleet and how nepotism is rife within the metro police department.

Metro Police, however, say the report by city’s Integrity and Investigations Unit is illegal.

The EMPD says the majority of allegations against it aren’t new and that it has already accounted to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the previous eThekwini Administration.

The eThekwini Municipality says the matter is receiving urgent attention internally.

