eThekwini Government To Donate R15k Each To Families That Lost Loved Ones From Floods

The eThekwini Municipality is to donate R15,000 to each family which has lost a loved one in the recent floods.

The money is to be used for funerals.

More than 400 people have died in the disaster in and around Durban as well as parts of the Eastern Cape.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “This is a clear demonstration that our city is a caring one. It is in our DNA that each and every resident is buried with dignity irrespective of their economic background.”

