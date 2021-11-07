iAfrica

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

Growing up in Addis Ababa, Beserat Debebe loved reading comics. He loved the superheroes and fantasy stories of the video games he played and the animated TV shows and movies he used to watch. So much so, he went on to create his own series — the first range of Ethiopian comics, under the Etan Comics label. The debut story, a Miles Morales-like action-adventure called Jember was short-listed for Best Graphic Novel at the Nommo Awards. The second, an epic fantasy à la Avatar, titled Hawi, earned acclaim as Ethiopia’s first female comic superhero. Now, Debebe is bringing a new story to life — one that draws on how his home country resisted colonization. Zufan, fictionalizes Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia in a narrative fit for the whole family.

