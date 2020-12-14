iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini Prime Minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini Photo Credit: GCIS

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eswatini Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has died after contracting COVID-19.

Dlamini became infected four weeks ago and was brought to a hospital in South Africa.

He had announced on November 16 that he had tested positive but that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

After being moved to South Africa, his deputy, Themba Masuku said he was “stable” and “responding well to treatment”.

The 52-year-old had been Prime Minister since November 2018.

Prior to that, he was the CEO of MTN Eswatini and worked in the banking sector for almost two decades.

Eswatini has recorded nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases and 127 death.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

16 mins ago
1 min read

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

24 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday

12 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

23 hours ago
1 min read

7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

2 days ago
1 min read

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert

3 days ago
1 min read

Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case

3 days ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’

3 days ago
1 min read

8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

SAA Interim Board Members Appointed

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eswatini Prime Minister Dies After Contracting COVID-19

8 mins ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Premier Wants Beaches Closed

16 mins ago
1 min read

7 999 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

24 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday

12 hours ago