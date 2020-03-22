ESwatini Confirms 3 Cases, Global Number Surpasses 300,000

Share with your network!

The health ministry in eSwatini has confirmed three coronavirus cases as the global tally reaches passes the 300,000 milestone.

Two patients recently returned to the small, land-locked country from Europe while the ministry is investigating how the third patient contracted the virus.

The three tested positive when tests were done on 37 suspected cases.

South Africa has recorded 240 cases of the virus thus far.

On Saturday, the Eastern Cape reported its first infection, while Gauteng has 125 cases.

Two people in KwaZulu-Natal have now recovered.

The Free State health department said it will continue to screen people who came into contact with seven people who contracted the coronavirus in the province.

MOST SA CASES BETWEEN 21 AND 60 YEARS

As South Africa’s coronavirus tally rises, most of those infected are between the ages of 21 and 60.

The majority are people who traveLled to Europe.

The country’s first coronavirus case, a 38-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife have now tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing treatment. But more cases of people between 21 and 60 are being picked up.

Sixty-three patients are between 31 and 40 years old, 57 are between the ages of 51 and 60.

So far only one person between 81 and 90, and 10 between the ages of 71 and 80.

EWN

