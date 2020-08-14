iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Esteemed Investment Banker Named as New Head of NBA Africa

43 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Victor Williams has been named as CEO of NBA Africa. In this newly-created role, Williams will oversee the league’s basketball and business development initiatives in Africa and will be responsible for continuing to grow the popularity of basketball and the NBA across the continent through grassroots development, media distribution, corporate partnerships, and more. For the last five years, Williams, a dual citizen of Sierra Leone and the United States, served as the Executive Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Africa Regions for Standard Bank Group, where he oversaw the strategy, execution and financial performance for Standard Bank’s business with corporate, sovereign and institutional investor clients in 19 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Williams is what most people would describe as intellectually driven and an overall high-powered mind of the future. His hiring is another power move for the NBA as it supports and helps expand Africa’s basketball culture and sports economy.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

11 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

24 mins ago
1 min read

South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts

27 mins ago
1 min read

Ride-hailing Companies in Lagos Face a New Set of Regulatory Road Bumps

29 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Bank Seals the Deal on Congolese Bank Takeover

33 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 has been Africa’s ‘Light Bulb’ Moment

38 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Candidate for WTO Role Begins Campaign

50 mins ago
2 min read

Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens

1 day ago
1 min read

Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur

1 day ago
1 min read

Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

36 seconds ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

11 mins ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

24 mins ago