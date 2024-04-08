Establishing Accessible Travel Options in Morocco and the Surrounding Sahara Desert                        

Jeremy Schmidt and Erik Neufeld are the founders of Moroccan Accessible Travel Consultants, which brought the world’s inaugural and exclusive adapted camel saddle. Approximately 10% of the global population experiences some form of disability. When we fail to provide accessible facilities and amenities, we exacerbate their challenges. Occupational Therapist and founder of disabledtravel.co.za, Karin Coetzee, emphasizes the need to scrutinize each stage of the travel experience to identify areas where people with disabilities are overlooked.

