Essop Pahad Served Country With Pride – Ramaphosa

Condolences are pouring in for the late minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

Pahad died early this morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred to him as someone who served the country with pride and principle

Pahad was an active member of the ANC and the SACP during the liberation struggle.

He went into exile in 1964 after being banned from all political activity by South Africa’s apartheid government.

After the country’s first elections in 1994, Pahad worked closely with then-Deputy President Thabo Mbeki.

And when Mbeki became president in 1999, Pahad was appointed minister in the Presidency.