El Fasher has been encircled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group over recent weeks, besieging the population as well as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied militias. Already hosting many of those displaced from other parts of Darfur that have fallen to the RSF, residents this week said more people have been displaced within the city as the SAF carried out airstrikes.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN