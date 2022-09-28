iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Essential Medical Supplies at Critically Low Levels in Ethiopia’s Conflict Zone

12 hours ago 1 min read

Doctors at the biggest hospital in Tigray say they have just days supply left of insulin, as the resumption of fighting between rebels and Ethiopian government troops once again cuts off supplies to the region. In what the head of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has branded “a humanitarian crime,” medics at Ayder specialist referral hospital warn they have already run out of one kind of the life-saving medicine and have only a week’s supply of another. More than 6,000 people were being treated for type 1 diabetes throughout the region before the war began, about 2,500 of them at Ayder. Earlier this year, a cessation of hostilities in the bitter conflict between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and federal troops allowed for the delivery of emergency supplies into the northern region, which until then had been languishing under what the United Nations termed a de-facto blockade. Now, with fighting once again raging and both sides blaming the other for breaking the truce, humanitarian officials say they have been unable to get fresh supplies of either food or medicines into Tigray for a month. The region remains largely cut off from the rest of Ethiopia, without basic services such as electricity, communications and banking.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

DRC Apes Kidnapped for Ransom

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria is the Most Popular Investment Destination on the Continent

12 hours ago
1 min read

Mysterious Death of Kenyan Lawyer Prompts Probe

12 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Marks 200th Anniversary of Decoding the Rosetta Stone

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala’s Quest to Provide Organ Transplants

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Construction Boom Sees Developers Cutting Corners or Bypassing Laws

12 hours ago
1 min read

Women Make Up a Very Small Percentage of People who Attempt the Migrant Journey

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Complex Debate on Media Freedom is Underway in Malawi

12 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class 

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture

2 days ago
1 min read

Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Essential Medical Supplies at Critically Low Levels in Ethiopia’s Conflict Zone

12 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Apes Kidnapped for Ransom

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria is the Most Popular Investment Destination on the Continent

12 hours ago
1 min read

Mysterious Death of Kenyan Lawyer Prompts Probe

12 hours ago

Share