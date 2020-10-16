iAfrica

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

In the latest edition of African Business podcast, Abebe Aemro Selassie speaks about the outlook for African economies in the wake of the pandemic. Selassie is the director of the African department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a position he has held since 2016. In this capacity, he oversees the IMF’s operations and engagement with 45 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, spanning the three main pillars of IMF work: policy advice, lending operations, and technical assistance. His responsibilities also include building strategic partnerships and dialogue with senior policymakers and institutions across the region. Selassie highlights the importance of acknowledging long-tail risks such as climate change and epidemics, and what the epidemic has done to our mental geography of the global economy and its outlook. 

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

