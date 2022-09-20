iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom’s Power Purchase Plans

8 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom has launched three separate power purchase programmes to secure an additional 1,000 megawatts of electricity generation.

The embattled utility says it hopes to sign the first power supply agreement this week so more power can be added to the national grid as soon as possible.

The first Standard Offer Programme will see electricity bought from companies with self-generating capacity at a set price for three years.

The second Programme will allow producers to charge higher prices when the grid is significantly constrained.

The third Bilateral Power Import Programme will see more power secured from neighbouring countries.

At first, the programmes will be open to independent generators with the availability of more than one megawatt.

But over time, the threshold will be lowered to enable smaller producers to participate.

Eskom announced that they will reduce power cuts to Stage 5.

Eskom said a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned overnight.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

World Bids Final Farewell To Queen Elizabeth

4 mins ago
4 min read

SA Brands Can’t Ignore Amazon, But Some Hard Lessons From Abroad Can Help

14 mins ago
2 min read

Nkosazana Dlamini Endorsed For Top ANC Post

14 hours ago
1 min read

Biden’s Taiwan Remarks ‘Severely Violate’ US Policy Over Island Says China

14 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 6th Wave Delay Indicates Possible End of Pandemic Says Experts

15 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Energy Crisis After Return From Queen Elizabeth Burial

15 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Government To Have a Meeting With Affected Families From The Crash

15 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces A Reduction in Stage 5 Load Shedding

15 hours ago
Eskom load shedding
1 min read

Eskom Decided Against Permanent Stage 2 Load Shedding

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Escalates Rolling Blackouts To Stage 6

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday

3 days ago
5 min read

5 Smart Ways Tourism Businesses Can Attract Gen Z Bleisure Travellers

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

World Bids Final Farewell To Queen Elizabeth

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Power Purchase Plans

8 mins ago
4 min read

SA Brands Can’t Ignore Amazon, But Some Hard Lessons From Abroad Can Help

14 mins ago
3 min read

SA Football Fans Inspired To Seize Greatness In New FIFA World Cup Campaign

18 mins ago

Share