Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Eskom’s debt needs to be dealt with as it poses a risk to the state.

He was part of a cluster of ministers who addressed the media on the way forward with regards to combatting rolling power cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that the ministers would plot the way forward after weeks of power cuts.

The minister said that Eskom had not asked for money yet but the utility’s debt was unsustainable

He said that assistance for Eskom had already been discussed.

