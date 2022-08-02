iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

Photos: GCIS

30 seconds ago 1 min read

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Eskom’s debt needs to be dealt with as it poses a risk to the state.

He was part of a cluster of ministers who addressed the media on the way forward with regards to combatting rolling power cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that the ministers would plot the way forward after weeks of power cuts.

The minister said that Eskom had not asked for money yet but the utility’s debt was unsustainable

He said that assistance for Eskom had already been discussed.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

5 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

1 day ago
1 min read

Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial

4 days ago
1 min read

Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

5 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

30 seconds ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

5 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer