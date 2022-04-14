Eskom Working Day and Night To Return Power – De Ruyter

Eskom continues to urge citizens to use electricity sparingly as it works to end rolling power cuts.

The power utility on Wednesday extended stage 2 blackouts until at least Friday morning.

That was due to more breakdowns at various power stations.

Besides the new breakdowns, there’ve also been delays in bringing back online three generating units at the Camden power station and two at the Tutuka power station.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Wednesday revealed that generation units at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed on Tuesday night.

During Wednesday’s briefing, De Ruyter indicated that Eskom was experiencing a shortfall in generation capacity of more than 3,500 megawatts.

