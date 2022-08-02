Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

Eskom said that it had withdrawn its services in Tembisa amid a threat of renewed protests in the area on Tuesday.
Four protesters were killed in Thembisa during protest action on Monday.
Police are maintaining their presence in Thembisa on Tuesday.
This has lead to Amnesty International calling for swift action against those responsible for the deaths of protesters.
The organisation says the loss of life during mass action should never be accepted.
Frustrated residents say they’ve waited too long for a response to their concerns around the cost of electricity and rates.
While the situation in the township remains tense, Eskom has said that it would only resume services when it was safe for their employees to work in the area again.
More Stories
Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case
Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success
Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday
Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola
NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial
Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw
NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries
Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August
Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair
NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA