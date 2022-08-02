Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

Eskom said that it had withdrawn its services in Tembisa amid a threat of renewed protests in the area on Tuesday.

Four protesters were killed in Thembisa during protest action on Monday.

Police are maintaining their presence in Thembisa on Tuesday.

This has lead to Amnesty International calling for swift action against those responsible for the deaths of protesters.

The organisation says the loss of life during mass action should never be accepted.

Frustrated residents say they’ve waited too long for a response to their concerns around the cost of electricity and rates.

While the situation in the township remains tense, Eskom has said that it would only resume services when it was safe for their employees to work in the area again.

