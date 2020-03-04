Eskom Will Not Fail – Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said there were ongoing discussions and proposals on how to reduce Eskom’s debt.
The president said these might include an equity partner or selling some parts of the power utility.
Ramaphosa has been meeting with the South African National Editors’ Forum in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.
Eskom has been struggling to keep the lights on, which has resulted in the implementation of load shedding.
The president said Eskom would not fail.
“The discussions are ongoing, including for instance, should some power stations be sold. Now, this is not a new idea, some people have come up with ideas and some of them have located them around old power stations that are going to be decommissioned.”
More Stories
Public Violence Case Opened After Protests At CPUT’s Bellville Campus
Proposed Wage Bill Cut Could Adversely Affect The Economy
Reagan Gertse Murder: Emotions Run High As Accused Appears In Tulbagh Court
Ramaphosa: ‘I Work Hard, I Am Not Lazy
Ramaphosa: SA Will Be Affected By The Coronavirus
Rodney De Kock Appointed As Acting NPA Deputy Head