Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Will Not Fail – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP

10 mins ago 1 min read

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said there were ongoing discussions and proposals on how to reduce Eskom’s debt.

The president said these might include an equity partner or selling some parts of the power utility.

Ramaphosa has been meeting with the South African National Editors’ Forum in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has been struggling to keep the lights on, which has resulted in the implementation of load shedding.

The president said Eskom would not fail.

“The discussions are ongoing, including for instance, should some power stations be sold. Now, this is not a new idea, some people have come up with ideas and some of them have located them around old power stations that are going to be decommissioned.”

EWN

