iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday

44 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom released a statement saying that loadshedding will continue on Wednesday from 8h00 until 22h00 due to the system being severely constraint.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding earlier om Tuesday due to multiple breakdowns at it’s power generation units.

