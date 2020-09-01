Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday

Share with your network!

Eskom released a statement saying that loadshedding will continue on Wednesday from 8h00 until 22h00 due to the system being severely constraint.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding earlier om Tuesday due to multiple breakdowns at it’s power generation units.

#PowerAlert 2

Eskom to continue implementing Stage 2 #Loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow as power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/JfuYcWxAyD — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 1, 2020

