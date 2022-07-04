Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks

It’s another week of rolling power cuts for the country as Eskom says its generation system will take some time to recover.

The power utility will be ramping up power cuts to stage six on Monday afternoon – the most intense level the country has ever experienced.

Eskom has blamed the ongoing wage strike for the power cuts but even after some workers returned to their posts, Eskom’s system has remained vulnerable.

Eskom said that blackouts would be ramped up from stage four to stage six from 4pm on Monday afternoon.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented on Monday afternoon, with varying stages of loadshedding implemented during the week. pic.twitter.com/TfINrHKsYb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 3, 2022

Share with your network!