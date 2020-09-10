Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

Share with your network!

Eskom warned on Thursday it might be forced to resort to loadshedding again to ease pressure after a conveyor belt feeding coal into its Medupi generation units failed.

On Thursday morning it said the incident at its Medupi power station meant that the four generation units were not able to take in the required amount of coal to generate electricity.

“This puts further strain on Eskom’s ability to fully supply electricity over the next 24 hours,” it said.

“While Eskom teams are working round the clock to repair the conveyor belt, which is expected to take the better part of the day, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet, would necessitate the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice.”

