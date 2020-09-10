Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

Eskom warned on Thursday it might be forced to resort to loadshedding again to ease pressure after a conveyor belt feeding coal into its Medupi generation units failed.
On Thursday morning it said the incident at its Medupi power station meant that the four generation units were not able to take in the required amount of coal to generate electricity.
“This puts further strain on Eskom’s ability to fully supply electricity over the next 24 hours,” it said.
“While Eskom teams are working round the clock to repair the conveyor belt, which is expected to take the better part of the day, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet, would necessitate the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice.”
More Stories
Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions
Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products
Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies
Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases
CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels
Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon
Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests
Police On High Alert For Protests
Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum
Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths
Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry
High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF