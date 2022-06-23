Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts

Higher stages of power cuts may be implemented if generation capacity problems continue.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is trying to conserve diesel and avert a total blackout.

The country is currently on Stage 2.

Eskom was giving an update on the current system challenges earlier on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately we are at a point where we have to conserve both the pump storage dam levels and low diesel levels and utilise generation resources to contain load-shedding to a Stage 2 over the evening peak periods,” Oberholzer said.

“However, should we continue to experience breakdowns in the fleet of the coal fire power stations, this may, unfortunately, escalate to a Stage 3 or even higher. This is what we are trying to avoid that’s why we needed to implement Stage 2 this morning.”

