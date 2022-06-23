iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts

4 hours ago 1 min read

Higher stages of power cuts may be implemented if generation capacity problems continue.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is trying to conserve diesel and avert a total blackout.

The country is currently on Stage 2.

Eskom was giving an update on the current system challenges earlier on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately we are at a point where we have to conserve both the pump storage dam levels and low diesel levels and utilise generation resources to contain load-shedding to a Stage 2 over the evening peak periods,” Oberholzer said.

“However, should we continue to experience breakdowns in the fleet of the coal fire power stations, this may, unfortunately, escalate to a Stage 3 or even higher. This is what we are trying to avoid that’s why we needed to implement Stage 2 this morning.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa

4 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

1 day ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts

4 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa

4 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer