Eskom Warns Of Blackouts For Three Days

3 mins ago 1 min read

Blackouts may make a return on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has issued a warning, saying there’s a shortage of generation capacity.

Blackouts could span over the next three days.

In a statement, the parastatal outlined a number of failed generation units at various power stations.

There’s also numerous delays in returning generation units to service. In a nutshell, a lot of failures at our power stations, and a loss of generation capacity.

