Eskom Warns For Load Shedding As Cold Front Hits

Share with your network!

Load-shedding could make another unwelcome return, with Eskom warning of rolling blackouts across the country.

The utility’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the generating system was taking strain and with a strong cold front barreling down on the Cape, it could be put under even more pressure.

“There’s pressure on the generation units after some of them broke down, so there is a high probability of loadshedding in the evenings between 5pm and 9pm starting from today.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government said that disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders were on standby for the severe storm.

The storm is predicted to hit large parts of the province including Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, the Overberg and the West Coast.

It’s expected to continue into Saturday.

The provincial Local Government Department’s James-Brent Styan said that they were urging the public to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

“The South African Weather Services is advising that the storm will include heavy rain which will lead to localised flooding in certain low-lying areas, gale-force winds and we’ve seen what damage the strong winds can cause and very, very cold weather.”

Gauteng residents can also expect another day of strong winds.

The latest cold snap won’t spare Gauteng, with temperatures expected to drop significantly in the province over the weekend.

In Vereeniging and Johannesburg, the mercury will go below zero.

The Weather Service’s Mbavhi Maliage: “In the next couple of days starting from today in the afternoon and going into the evening, wind speeds will again increase because ahead of the storm, we are expecting stronger winds to affect us again.”

EWN

Share with your network!