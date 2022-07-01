iAfrica

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom and union negotiators are expected to return to the central bargaining forum on Friday morning to continue talks.

However, both sides go into the fifth round of talks burdened by defiant workers who still refuse to get back to their posts.

After Eskom increased its wage increase offer to 7%, the company and unions were hopeful that it would be enough motivation for the workers but not everyone appears convinced as the utility records high levels of absenteeism.

Union negotiators return to the talks with their position blemished by the outright rejection of the 7% offer by its members at the Matimba power station in Lephalale Limpopo.

If workers reject the offer, this would set unions and the company back after government leaders intervened to make way for the 7% offer.

This could also see the wildcat strike that died down this week flare up again, adding more strain on the national grid.

