iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom said it will reduce load shedding to stage 4 on Saturday morning giving South Africans a break after last week’s stage six power cuts.

The power utility added that it will further ease load shedding to stage 3 on Sunday morning.

Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “The load shedding over the weekend will be used to replenish the pumped storage dam levels which have been utilised extensively over the past week. Eskom is currently experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Air Belgium Expands Southern Africa Route Offering With Airlink

21 mins ago
1 min read

SA School In The Running To Be Crowned As World’s Best School

6 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe To Fight Judgment Halting Seismic Survey

6 hours ago
1 min read

Explosion Rocks Woodstock

6 hours ago
2 min read

Metropolitan Helps Instill A Culture Of Saving Within Mzansi

6 hours ago
1 min read

ANC In Limpopo And Gauteng Endorse Ramaphosa

24 hours ago
2 min read

SARB Makes Headway In Taming Inflation

24 hours ago
1 min read

Government Signs Agreements To Add Power To Grid

1 day ago
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Elects New Mayor

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbeki Slams Current Leadership

1 day ago
3 min read

Toys R Us Partners With Mattel In Support Of Women 4 Women

1 day ago
2 min read

Africa Must Ramp Up Food Production

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

14 seconds ago
2 min read

Air Belgium Expands Southern Africa Route Offering With Airlink

21 mins ago
1 min read

SA School In The Running To Be Crowned As World’s Best School

6 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe To Fight Judgment Halting Seismic Survey

6 hours ago

Share