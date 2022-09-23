Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

Eskom said it will reduce load shedding to stage 4 on Saturday morning giving South Africans a break after last week’s stage six power cuts.
The power utility added that it will further ease load shedding to stage 3 on Sunday morning.
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “The load shedding over the weekend will be used to replenish the pumped storage dam levels which have been utilised extensively over the past week. Eskom is currently experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel.”
