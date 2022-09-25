Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday

South Africa will be entering yet another week of dreaded power cuts.
Eskom says stage 4 power cuts will take place between 4pm and midnight from Monday until Thursday.
Stage 3 power cuts will then be implemented from midnight until 4pm.
Eskom says its diesel suppliers remain problematic with constraints affecting bulk supply.
The power utility says it expects diesel deliveries from Tuesday.
However, it has warned of higher blackout stages due to uncertainty over the national grid’s stability.
Eskom says it will give an update on Wednesday or once there are any changes.
