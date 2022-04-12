iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm

Photo Credit: Pexels

4 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 power cuts from 5pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity.

These power cuts will be suspended at 5am on Wednesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Escapes The Dock Again

4 hours ago
1 min read

Floods Wreak Havoc In Durban

4 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way

1 day ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large

1 day ago
1 min read

Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

More Police Deployed To Diepsloot

4 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Escapes The Dock Again

4 hours ago
1 min read

Floods Wreak Havoc In Durban

4 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer