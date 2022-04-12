Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 power cuts from 5pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity.

These power cuts will be suspended at 5am on Wednesday.

